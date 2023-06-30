TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

