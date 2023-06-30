TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 976.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.