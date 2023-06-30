TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

