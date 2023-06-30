TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 685,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.58.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

