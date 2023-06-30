TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,154,047 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

