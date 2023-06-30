TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

