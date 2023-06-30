Truist Financial Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $72.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.86.

GMS Price Performance

GMS opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. GMS has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

