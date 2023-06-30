Truist Financial Raises Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.21.

AMED stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

