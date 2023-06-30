TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSS Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSSI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.75. TSS has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

