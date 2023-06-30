U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 139,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.76 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

