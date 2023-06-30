U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.28

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 871890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 648,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 545,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 429,757 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 409.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 353,338 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 80,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,310 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

