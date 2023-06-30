U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $117.19 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

