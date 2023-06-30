Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.2% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

