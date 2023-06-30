UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:UNF opened at $156.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.72. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $152.84 and a 52 week high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth $835,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

