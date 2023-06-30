UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $156.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.72. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $152.84 and a 52-week high of $205.59.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.