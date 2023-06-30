UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $159.15 and last traded at $159.16. 13,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 70,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.06.

The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.72.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.