Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

