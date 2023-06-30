United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

