UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $476.44 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.78 and a 200-day moving average of $490.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

