Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 603.9% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

UNVGY stock opened at 11.07 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 8.11 and a twelve month high of 12.99.

About Universal Music Group

(Free Report)

Read More

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

