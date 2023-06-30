Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Increased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $71,347,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $67,778,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Vale by 24,177.5% in the fourth quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

