Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Vale by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,928,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,524,000 after purchasing an additional 739,805 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.