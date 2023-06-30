Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Down 76.9% in June

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Value Exchange International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEII opened at $0.10 on Friday. Value Exchange International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
About Value Exchange International
