VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,155 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 515.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,445.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $25.39 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.