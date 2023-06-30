Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 317.7% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $175.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $146.70 and a 1-year high of $180.96. The company has a market cap of $733.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

