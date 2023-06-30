Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 112,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IVOV stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $88.93.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

