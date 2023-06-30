Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

