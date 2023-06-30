Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 540,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.09.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average is $175.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

