VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

VEON Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Get VEON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $2,016,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VEON by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.