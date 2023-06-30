Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

