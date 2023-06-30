Viad (NYSE:VVI) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Viad Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of VVI stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Viad has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $566.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.25. Viad had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viad will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

