Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.33 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.64.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.