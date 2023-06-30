Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average of $223.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

