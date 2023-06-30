Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.77%. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

