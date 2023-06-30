Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

