Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in June

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vonovia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
