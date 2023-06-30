Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in June

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOYFree Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOYFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. Vonovia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.31%.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

