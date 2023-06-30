Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in June

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Cuts Dividend

Vonovia Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. Vonovia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.31%.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

