Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.37 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

