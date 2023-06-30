Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Increased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 408,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 37,872 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

