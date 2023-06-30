Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $32.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WBA stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

