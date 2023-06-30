Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $169.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

