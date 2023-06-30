Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $261.95 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

