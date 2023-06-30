Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.40.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

