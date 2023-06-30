Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WEAV. Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of WEAV opened at $10.83 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $722.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

