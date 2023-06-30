Wedbush Trims Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price to $17.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACET. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 12.5 %

Adicet Bio stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,882,191.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

