Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 72.6% in June

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WEG Stock Performance
WEG stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. WEG has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
WEG Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEG
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.