Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 3.7%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 236,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,280,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Weibo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

