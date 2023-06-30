Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.72. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

