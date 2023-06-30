WFA of San Diego LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 92,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $149.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

