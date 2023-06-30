Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau purchased 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile



Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Stories

