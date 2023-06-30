Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $176.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

